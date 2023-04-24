Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Another Frosty Night Ahead

By Chris Bailey
Apr. 24, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Here’s hoping you guys had a great weekend! Our new week is off and running with a light freeze in many areas and this is all part of this colder than normal setup we are locked into for the next few weeks.

Temps this morning are in the upper 20s and low 30s for most of the region. By the afternoon, readings reach the 50s across the entire area with a mix of sun and clouds.

Tuesday starts with patchy frost and ends with an increase in clouds and the chance for temps to break the 60 degree mark. Woot!!

A southern system brings a few showers into far southern Kentucky on Wednesday with everyone else staying dry. Highs are in the 60s.

The next system rolls in right behind that with some showers later Thursday into Friday.

The weekend setup is ugly looking for this time of year as the jet stream takes a big dip, allowing for a monster closed low to develop in our region. That slow-moving system could have some strong storms ahead of it on Saturday, with cold winds and showers behind it for Sunday and early next week.

Temps spike into the upper 60s ahead of the cold front on Saturday. Showers and storms increase during the afternoon and evening. Wraparound cold winds and gusty showers will be noted for Sunday and Monday.

