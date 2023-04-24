CJ Fredrick announces transfer to Cincinnati

Fredrick played one season at Kentucky where he averaged 6.1 points per game
Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots over Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA...
Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots over Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/James Crisp)(James Crisp | AP)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick will finish his college eligibility at the University of Cincinnati.

Fredrick announced his transfer decision with a social media post on Monday.

It will be the third school for the former Covington Catholic standout, who began his college career at Iowa before transferring to Kentucky in 2021. Unfortunately, his time in Lexington was riddled with injuries. Fredrick made 15 starts in his 27 games played last season, averaging 6.1 points per game.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

