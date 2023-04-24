CJ Fredrick announces transfer to Cincinnati

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Former Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick will finish his college eligibility at the University of Cincinnati.

Fredrick announced his transfer decision with a social media post on Monday.

Excited for this next step in my journey! I’m all in! Go Bearcats❤️🖤 pic.twitter.com/ZODS7U5iu0 — Cj Fredrick (@cj_fredrick) April 24, 2023

It will be the third school for the former Covington Catholic standout, who began his college career at Iowa before transferring to Kentucky in 2021. Unfortunately, his time in Lexington was riddled with injuries. Fredrick made 15 starts in his 27 games played last season, averaging 6.1 points per game.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.