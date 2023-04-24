Fayette Co. courts still dealing with COVID-19 case backlog

Fayette Co. courts still dealing with COVID-19 case backlog
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The COVID-19 pandemic may be in the past, but its impact is still present in the courtroom.

Lawyers, judges, defendants and victims are still feeling the ripple effects of the pandemic as their cases have yet to be heard.

“We were already backed up, to begin with,” Fayette County’s Commonwealth’s Attorney Kimberly Baird.

Baird says the pandemic made the backlog of unresolved criminal court cases worse.

Crime was still happening during that time, but jury trials were paused.

Some courtrooms resumed in May of 2021.

“We probably have maybe 3,500 open cases,” said Baird.

Baird says it can be difficult to catch up.

“You’re dealing with a limited number of judges with a limited number of days open on a calendar,” said Baird.

On the other side of the courtroom aisle, defense attorney Rawl Kazee understands his counterpart’s position.

“We’ve still got some open cases from as late as 2017 or 2019 in different counties, and that’s because we may have been in the middle of that case, and then you get 18 to 24 months of shutdown,” said Kazee.

Kazee says delays can be hard on his clients. His clients tell him many jails have gone to virtual chat with family eliminating face-to-face contact with a loved one.

“As the time goes by longer and longer without any real connection to a family unit, people start making different choices based upon feeling isolated,” said Kazee.

Kazee says the right to a speedy trial sounds clear cut, however, can come with an asterisk.

“One of those caveats we saw during the pandemic justice requires otherwise, or it’s not possible,” said Kazee.

Kazee says there’s also a backlog in KCPC mental evaluations and DNA evidence. Information from those agencies impacts a case’s progress.

“I know that a lot of these places are very short-staffed,” said Kazee.

Baird’s solution: at least move the lower-level felonies through the system that may not need a trial.

Both sides of the court agree delays can be an emotional rollercoaster.

“You know, the not knowing is the hardest things to deal with,” said Kazee. “You ask yourself the what if’s the when the why’s and that builds a lot more anxiety.

Baird says the defendant has a right to a speedy trial and under Marcy’s Law so does the victim.

