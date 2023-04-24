Firefighters knock down flames at Lexington home

A home in Lexington caught fire Sunday evening.
A home in Lexington caught fire Sunday evening.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Firefighters in Lexington were able to make quick work of a structure fire Sunday evening.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. along the 1300 block of Canonero Drive where heavy black smoke was showing from the back of a home.

Crews on-scene say no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

The home suffered moderate damage.

Investigators are now working to determine where it started and what caused the fire.

