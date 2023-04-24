Good Question: Why is the airport in northern Kentucky called ‘Cincinnati Airport?’

By Victor Puente
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - This summer, AAA expects airports to be even busier than last year. If you’re flying out of northern Kentucky, you might have a question similar to one of our viewers.

For today’s Good Question, John asks, why is the airport, (CVG), in northern Kentucky called “Cincinnati Airport?” Do they get any revenue off the airport?

The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport is a public airport operated by the Kenton County Airport Board. Their revenue goes back into operating costs, but both Kentucky and Ohio do benefit from the airport.

An economic impact report from the airport said in 2018 Kentucky received almost $21 million in income tax, Ohio almost $9 million. Revenue from sales tax flips, with Ohio at almost $22 million and Kentucky right at $6 million.

As for the name, CVG refers to the closest city at the time of the opening, Covington. It was originally used by the Army Air Corps, but in 1946 it was turned over to local government and was eventually given the name it carries today.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

