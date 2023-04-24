‘I just give it my all’: Floyd County student celebrated after Special Olympics wins

JJ Johnson took home two first place wins after the area Special Olympics.
JJ Johnson took home two first place wins after the area Special Olympics.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

GRETHEL, Ky. (WYMT) - John M Stumbo Elementary School has a new Olympic gold medalist.

Eight-grade student Jayden “JJ” Johnson brought home two first-place wins after running in the Special Olympics track and field competition in Johnson County last week, showing his community what he is capable of.

“I just give it my all. I run,” said Johnson.

With a famously curious mind and a growing passion for track and field, the athlete has moved around through a few different sports over the years. However, through research and training, he has decided to devote his time to track.

“Always has a question about something always wants to know why something works always wants to take something apart and put it back together,” said Andy Burke, teacher and JJ’s personal trainer.

After bringing home the wins, one for the 50-meter dash and the other for the 100-meter dash, he is excited for a chance to compete on the state level.

“But JJ’s not given up. And Special Olympics, it’s not whether you win or lose when you go there. It’s the smile on their faces, because they’re part of something,” said Tina Mosley, Certified SO Volunteer.

He said the support of his peers and the school staff has been incredible. From a banner on the school’s sign to a pep rally in his honor, he says the team there has made him feel like an all-star athlete.

“Those people, you know, really boost morale. So, you know, without them it’s untelling where I might be,” said Johnson.

Those involved with his training say he has worked hard to get where he is and they believe he will go further in the years to come. They say it has been a blessing to be part of his journey during his last year at the school and they are glad the district is taking part in the Special Olympics.

