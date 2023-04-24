Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures run below normal

Temperatures stay down
Temperatures stay down(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The cooler-than-normal air will hang around for the rest of the week.

Monday and Tuesday are expected to have mainly sunny skies. On Monday, temperatures will range from the low to mid-50s. Those numbers will increase on Tuesday to the low to mid-60s, still below the average for this time of year.

On Wednesday, a disturbance will bring clouds and a few showers across southern Kentucky. This shouldn’t be a widespread shot at rain. Most of you will only notice the extra cloud cover in our skies. Expect another chance of showers on Thursday. Temperatures will remain in the 60s throughout the week.

A potent spring cold front will drive in on Saturday, causing temperatures to spike to around 70 degrees before quickly falling by Sunday to only the low & mid-50s. So much like this past week, we will see another shot of colder air by the second half of the weekend.

Take care of each other!

