Lexington community speaking out against gun violence after recent homicide

People across the community are speaking out against violent crime in their neighborhoods.
People across the community are speaking out against violent crime in their neighborhoods.(WKYT)
By Julia Sandor
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - “We’ve got to stop all of this violence.”

People across the community are speaking out against violent crime in their neighborhoods. Gun violence prevention advocates say regardless of your age, you deserve to feel safe in your own home.

Jayionn Bailey said he was related to the latest homicide victim, and consoling his loved ones was devastating.

“The community has to be together, and just stop all if this violence because there are too many shootings going on,” Bailey said.

Chief Lawrence Weathers also addressed the issue at a peace walk on Saturday.

“I’m talking about being a human being. If we reach that on an individual level,” Chief Weathers said we’ve got no choice but to get better together.”

At this time last year, Lexington already reached 10 homicides.

Thursday’s homicide marked the third for the city in 2023, and police were quick to arrest suspect, Corry Jackson. The other two homicide cases from February and March are still open, and both have no suspects. This was a common trend in 2022,  with more than 15 open homicide cases with no named suspects.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

