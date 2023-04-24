More FCPS students will have opportunity to earn associate’s degrees in high school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools has announced they’re expanding their post-secondary readiness opportunities.

They say they want every student to have the opportunity to earn their associate’s degree while still in high school.

Before Monday’s announcement, Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins says many students couldn’t take advantage of the dual credit programs because of the cost and limited availability. Now, FCPS says they’re doing away with these barriers.

“This summer, any FCPS student will be able to take dual credit classes at BCTC at no cost,” Liggins said. “Additionally, any student entering 11th and 12th grade can take any dual credit class at Eastern Kentucky University at no cost.”

Liggins says this is in addition to the career and technical classes that are already available to students at no cost by the state of Kentucky.

“We have set our sights on increasing the number of students who graduate from high school having already earned an associate’s degree or a career certification,” said Liggins.

To do this, Liggins says FCPS has committed an investment of more than $3.5 million. This money covers the cost of dual credit courses at both BCTC and EKU.

“Those who take dual enrollment courses in high school are twice as likely to attend college and to complete a college degree,” said Liggins.

According to Dr. Liggins., there are hundreds of students in dual credit programs. This year, eight of them will graduate with associate’s degrees.

“I plan to go on and be a chiropractor. Which means that’s eight years of college,” said Megan Bullock, STEAM Academy student. “So, cutting these two years will allow me to get into my field a lot quicker.”

“This gives me more preparation to like know how to handle a stressful workload, how to better manage my time and just how to network with more people,” said Joyner Jikang, Opportunity Middle College student.

Dr. Liggins says within the next year they will work with other four-year universities to continue expanding their dual credit opportunities for students.

“It’s real exciting to see a kid who can realize that they’ve reached their potential or they’ve advanced what they felt like they could do in a way that they never thought possible,” said Liggins.

Information will be sent out from the school to students interested in signing up for the programs,

FCPS says they’re also working on additional solutions in order to provide transportation for students attending classes on BCTC’s campus.

