The Price is Right is coming to Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fans of The Price is Right will soon have the opportunity to experience the show in Kentucky.

The traveling, non-televised version of the show, The Price is Right Live, is coming to Rupp Arena on Sunday, October 29.

Presale tickets will be available on April 25 at 10 a.m. using code: PLINKO.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday, April 28.

