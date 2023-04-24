Wildfire at Kentucky state park now 100 percent contained

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Natural Bridge Wildfire in Powell County is 100 percent contained.

That’s according to the U.S. Forest Service’s Facebook page.

The service says about 125 acres burned during the fire.

MORE

Even though the fire is contained, all Natural Bridge State Park closures remain in place while workers assess the area for safety and potential trail work.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.