Wildfire at Kentucky state park now 100 percent contained

The Natural Bridge Wildfire in Powell County is 100 percent contained.
The Natural Bridge Wildfire in Powell County is 100 percent contained.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Destiny Quinn
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Natural Bridge Wildfire in Powell County is 100 percent contained.

That’s according to the U.S. Forest Service’s Facebook page.

The service says about 125 acres burned during the fire.

MORE

Even though the fire is contained, all Natural Bridge State Park closures remain in place while workers assess the area for safety and potential trail work.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say that at around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a vehicle went over an embankment on...
2 hospitalized following early morning crash in Lexington
Four-wheeler crash
One person flown to trauma center following four-wheeler crash
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana
Over the weekend, a video of traffic at a new roundabout in Rowan County went viral. It’s been...
Drivers react to changes as construction of new roundabout in Rowan Co. completes

Latest News

Fayette County Public Schools has announced they’re expanding their post-secondary readiness...
More FCPS students will have opportunity to earn associate’s degrees in high school
Fans of The Price is Right will soon have the opportunity to experience the show in Kentucky.
The Price is Right is coming to Lexington
For today’s Good Question, John asks, why is the airport, (CVG), in northern Kentucky called...
Good Question: Why is the airport in northern Kentucky called ‘Cincinnati Airport?’
A substance use program at the University of Kentucky is honing in on the use of cannabis.
University of Kentucky program focusing in on cannabis use