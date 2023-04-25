Arson suspected in wildfire at Ky. state park, officials say

The Kentucky Division of Forestry says the wildfire at Natural Bridge State Park burned more...
The Kentucky Division of Forestry says the wildfire at Natural Bridge State Park burned more than 100 acres before crews were able to get it 100% contained.(WKYT)
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Division of Forestry says the wildfire at Natural Bridge State Park burned more than 100 acres before crews were able to get it 100% contained.

Steve Kull with the Kentucky Division of Forestry says usually they can put out a wildfire in a day or so. However, he says this wasn’t the case this time due to the nature of the park’s cliff lines and formations.

“This fire was a very complicated fire just because of the terrain,” said Kull. “We had to find areas where our crews could come off the top of the mountain and maybe a break in the cliff line where they could establish their control lines and be able to hold the fire.”

Kull says, originally, they expected 240 acres to burn, but crews were able to contain it to 125 acres. Kull says no property was damaged, including the skylift building at the top where the fire was raging.

“It’s the dedication of about 100 firefighters that were out there working 12, 14, 16-hour shifts making sure everything was controlled,” said Kull.

Kull says it’s still unclear how the fire was started but that they do suspect arson.

“Now that it’s safe, it’s out and so on, our investigators will look closer at where it started and how it might have gotten started,” said Kull.

Kull says this wildfire is one of roughly 600 that have occurred across the state this spring. He says they account for the nearly 14,000 acres that have burned.

We’re told it’s now up to the park to determine when the trails will reopen and what repairs, if any, need to be done before visitors can come back. We have reached out to the park to see what their timeline is for reopening, but we haven’t heard back yet.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
For today’s Good Question, John asks, why is the airport, (CVG), in northern Kentucky called...
Good Question: Why is the airport in northern Kentucky called ‘Cincinnati Airport?’
Corry Jackson is facing charges of murder, first-degree assault, and possessing a handgun as a...
Two dead after Lexington shooting; suspect arrested
Eastern Kentucky University could be a key training ground for an industry that is in desperate...
EKU could be key training ground for industry facing significant shortage
Officials say that at around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a vehicle went over an embankment on...
2 hospitalized following early morning crash in Lexington

Latest News

President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
The Lexington Sporting Club is looking at another potential stadium site.
Lexington city leaders to consider plans for proposed soccer stadium
If you’ve noticed it costs more to send a birthday card, you aren’t alone.
Good Question: How often do stamp prices increase?
Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their...
New data shows strep cases have reached 6-year high