Brian Craig, UK Men’s Golf coach, has resigned

Craig has been head coach of UK men’s golf for 22 seasons
Craig has been head coach of UK men’s golf for 22 seasons
Craig has been head coach of UK men’s golf for 22 seasons(UK Athletics)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Brian Craig, head men’s golf coach at the University of Kentucky, has resigned to pursue other opportunities, Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced Tuesday.

Craig has been head coach of UK men’s golf for 22 seasons, beginning with the 2001-02 school year.  A highlight of his term was guiding the Wildcats to a Southeastern Conference championship in 2005, UK’s first and only league title in this sport.

“I’m grateful for Brian’s commitment to the program and his leadership of our student-athletes during his time here,” Barnhart said. “I am thankful for the accomplishments on the course and in the classroom and wish him the best in the future.”

“It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to coach the Kentucky men’s golf team for the last 22 years,” Craig said. “We have accomplished quite a few monumental achievements in that timeframe but that is absolutely not what has made it all worthwhile.

“The lifelong relationships that I have forged with my players, their families, my assistant coaches, our friends of the program and all the extraordinary people here at the University of Kentucky has enriched my life beyond what words can describe.  As I leave to pursue a new path, my family and I will forever be grateful for this adventure and the memories that are permanently ingrained in my heart.  Thank you, Big Blue Nation.”

UK will begin a national search for a new head coach, Barnhart said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
For today’s Good Question, John asks, why is the airport, (CVG), in northern Kentucky called...
Good Question: Why is the airport in northern Kentucky called ‘Cincinnati Airport?’
Corry Jackson is facing charges of murder, first-degree assault, and possessing a handgun as a...
Two dead after Lexington shooting; suspect arrested
Eastern Kentucky University could be a key training ground for an industry that is in desperate...
EKU could be key training ground for industry facing significant shortage
Officials say that at around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a vehicle went over an embankment on...
2 hospitalized following early morning crash in Lexington

Latest News

Lexington city leaders to consider plans for proposed soccer stadium
WATCH | Lexington city leaders to consider plans for proposed soccer stadium
Drada has been head coach of UK women’s tennis for 18 seasons
Carlos Drada, UK Women’s Tennis coach, has resigned
The 2023 Spring Meet is now underway at Keeneland.
10 racing incidents including 2 euthanizations since start of Keeneland spring meet
Kentucky's CJ Fredrick (1) shoots over Howard's Shy Odom (22) during the first half of an NCAA...
CJ Fredrick announces transfer to Cincinnati