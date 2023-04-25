Brian Craig, UK Men’s Golf coach, has resigned

LEXINGTON, Ky. – Brian Craig, head men’s golf coach at the University of Kentucky, has resigned to pursue other opportunities, Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart announced Tuesday.

Craig has been head coach of UK men’s golf for 22 seasons, beginning with the 2001-02 school year. A highlight of his term was guiding the Wildcats to a Southeastern Conference championship in 2005, UK’s first and only league title in this sport.

“I’m grateful for Brian’s commitment to the program and his leadership of our student-athletes during his time here,” Barnhart said. “I am thankful for the accomplishments on the course and in the classroom and wish him the best in the future.”

“It has been the honor and privilege of a lifetime to coach the Kentucky men’s golf team for the last 22 years,” Craig said. “We have accomplished quite a few monumental achievements in that timeframe but that is absolutely not what has made it all worthwhile.

“The lifelong relationships that I have forged with my players, their families, my assistant coaches, our friends of the program and all the extraordinary people here at the University of Kentucky has enriched my life beyond what words can describe. As I leave to pursue a new path, my family and I will forever be grateful for this adventure and the memories that are permanently ingrained in my heart. Thank you, Big Blue Nation.”

UK will begin a national search for a new head coach, Barnhart said.

