Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Late Week Rain Maker

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another colder than normal day, but the numbers are up a bit compared to the past several days. As we look ahead toward later this week and into the weekend, we have more ugly weather on the way.

Temps this morning start in the upper 20s and low 30s for the third morning in a row. By the afternoon, a mix of sun and clouds help temps hit 60-65 for much of the state.

A southern system throws a shower chance into our counties that border Tennessee, but most of the region stays dry with temps back into the low and middle 60s.

The system coming into play later Thursday and Friday continues to trend more toward a wet weather maker for the entire area. Showers and storms may dump an inch or more of rain during this time.

The weekend continues to feature a big storm system rolling through the region with rain and thunder ahead of it and cold showers behind it. That ugly stuff behind the front will take us into the first few days of May.

