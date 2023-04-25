EKY company releases new line of sustainable Jeans

New Frontier launched the first circular denim company in the U.S.
New Frontier launched the first circular denim company in the U.S.(WKYT)
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Eastern Kentucky brothers are making a game-changing name for themselves and the region with their sustainable denim jeans.

New Frontier launched the first circular denim company in the U.S.

Joshua and Jared Ravenscraft are exploring a new frontier in the fashion industry.

“We wanted to start cleaning up the fashion industry,” said Joshua.

By creating a line of sustainable jeans made from recycled denim or circular, meaning they are more environmentally friendly.

“99% of clothing that’s out there today is not recycled,” said Joshua. “Every second, there’s a garbage truck full of clothing being put into landfills.”

New Frontier is the first U.S. company to launch a line like this. It is two years in the making. The Ravenscrafts traveled to Europe, working with companies and manufacturers to make it a reality.

Governor Andy Beshear says it’s innovative ideas like this that put Eastern Kentucky on the map. In turn, it can lead to growth for the region, including industry and jobs.

“We are doing things in this state that the world, or at least the country, has never seen before,” said Governor Beshear. “That is exactly what New Frontier is doing with this launch.”

The optimism for job growth comes the same day the State released unemployment data for 2022. Rates decreased in 102 counties, increased in 12, and stayed the same for six.

Data from the Kentucky Center for Statistics shows rates were the highest in eastern Kentucky. Magoffin, Elliott, Breathitt and Martin among the highest.

Beshear admits there is work to do but says progress, like what’s happening at New Frontier, is making waves.

“With everything Eastern Kentucky did to build and power this country, we gotta make sure that we are just as focused on rebuilding, on diversifying, on bringing great jobs. That’s something that this small business is doing, and that’s something we’re working real hard as a state on doing,” said Beshear.

The jeans are on sale at New Frontier’s store on Main Street in Morehead, as well as online.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say that at around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a vehicle went over an embankment on...
2 hospitalized following early morning crash in Lexington
Four-wheeler crash
One person flown to trauma center following four-wheeler crash
The meteor that likely caused a sonic boom in Indiana was captured by the home security system...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Sonic boom likely caused by meteor alarms residents in Indiana
A suspected drug trafficker is on the run with nearly 60 pounds of methamphetamine belonging to...
Drug suspect takes off with sheriff’s meth after sting fails
Corry Jackson is facing charges of murder, first-degree assault, and possessing a handgun as a...
Two dead after Lexington shooting; suspect arrested

Latest News

John Gunn
Fmr. Kentucky superintendant indicted for bringing gun to school property
A town hall meeting created by several different organizations like Lex Have Pride, ACLU of...
Townhall meeting held to discuss impact of new Ky. law concerning transgender students and lessons on sexuality
Old National Bank in Louisville
Old National Bank says $1 million in donations collected following Louisville mass shooting
Honor Flight Kentucky gives veterans the chance to travel to the nation’s capital to see the...
Special weekend for Kentucky veterans during Honor Flight