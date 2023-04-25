Good Question: How often do stamp prices increase?

If you’ve noticed it costs more to send a birthday card, you aren’t alone.
If you’ve noticed it costs more to send a birthday card, you aren’t alone.(WOWT)
By Victor Puente
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you’ve noticed it costs more to send a birthday card, you aren’t alone. One viewer wanted to know why the price keeps creeping up.

For today’s Good Question, Mandy asks, how often do stamp prices increase?

Before this year, there was no set schedule, but that could change.

Looking at the price of a first-class letter from the National Postal Museum Archive, those increases are coming more often. We’ll start at 1971 when a stamp cost 8 cents. In the 1970s and 80s, there were four increases each decade.

The 90s only had three.

Then six in each of the 2000s and the 2010s. 2016 also saw a price decrease, down to 47 cents, before going back up to 49 cents the next year.

The last three years have all seen an increase, the most recent taking effect in January.

Just a few weeks ago, the U.S. Postal Service said this summer they plan to raise the price of first-class stamps to 66 cents.

According to the New York Times, the Postal Regulatory Commission said they expect prices to go up in January and July of each year for the foreseeable future.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
For today’s Good Question, John asks, why is the airport, (CVG), in northern Kentucky called...
Good Question: Why is the airport in northern Kentucky called ‘Cincinnati Airport?’
Corry Jackson is facing charges of murder, first-degree assault, and possessing a handgun as a...
Two dead after Lexington shooting; suspect arrested
Eastern Kentucky University could be a key training ground for an industry that is in desperate...
EKU could be key training ground for industry facing significant shortage
Officials say that at around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a vehicle went over an embankment on...
2 hospitalized following early morning crash in Lexington

Latest News

President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their...
New data shows strep cases have reached 6-year high
The concern at a packed city council meeting Monday was that dangerous chemicals through this...
Somerset City Council votes to end controversial water treatment practice
Carly Pearce, known for hit songs “What He Didn’t Do” and “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” is set to...
Ky. native singer Carly Pearce to perform National Anthem at Derby 149