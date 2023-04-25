Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Temperatures stay below normal

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Expect another nice day in the world of weather. It’ll be cooler than normal but still a solid day!

We’ll keep the mainly sunny skies going today and tomorrow. The general temperature range will put us in the low to mid-60s through the end of the week. Again, those daytime highs should be around 70 degrees and most will find those numbers running well below that until Saturday. There might be a stray shower on Wednesday, however, most will remain on the dry side. The best chance you will find is in southern/southeastern Kentucky.

On Thursday, widespread rain will fill our skies. It will approach from the south and then move north by the afternoon hours. Before the rain invades our temperatures will reach the 60s. As the rain sweeps in those temperatures will drop by a few degrees.

A potent cold front will arrive on Saturday. Showers & thunderstorms will blow in with the cold front. It will cause temperatures to drop sharply from near 70 degrees to the low 50s. The arrival of the cold front is likely to bring about some noticeable changes in the weather pattern.



