Lexington city leaders to consider plans for proposed soccer stadium

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city leaders could potentially advance plans to build a soccer stadium.

Monday, leaders in Lexington will consider a zone change to let the Lexington Sporting Club’s project move forward after the club got initial approval to build on Athens-Boonesboro Road.

However, the Lexington Sporting Club is also looking at a location for the stadium in Nicholasville too. A Nicholasville planning commission heard that proposal Monday night.

Nicholasville Mayor Alex Carter shared with WKYT that a zone change and final development plan at the Brannon Crossing area site was approved. However, Mayor Carter says the zone change does not include approval to build a stadium.

He said this proposal was for other developers who were interested in the site before the soccer club. The zone change will go before the city commission next for approval. They are still in talks with the club.

Here’s a look at the current two options currently.

The Fayette County site would hold 6,500 and be located just off the interstate, right next to the club’s youth fields.

The Brannon Crossing area would provide a 5,000-seat stadium, a hotel, a retail complex and more.

The youth fields will continue to go up in the Athens-Boonesboro area, but LSC owner Bill Shively told the Herald-leader he wouldn’t commit to building the stadium there, saying it would be difficult to build at that site.

Mayor Linda Gorton says city officials have spoken with Shively in recent months and want the stadium in Lexington. Additionally, the mayor says the city has set aside a million dollars to help with the youth complex.

LSC has not asked for that money yet. For the time being, the club has a multi-year partnership with Georgetown College to use Toyota Stadium while the search for a permanent home carries on.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.