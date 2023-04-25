Lexington city leaders to consider plans for proposed soccer stadium

The Lexington Sporting Club is looking at another potential stadium site.
The Lexington Sporting Club is looking at another potential stadium site.(Lexington Sporting Club)
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington city leaders could potentially advance plans to build a soccer stadium.

Monday, leaders in Lexington will consider a zone change to let the Lexington Sporting Club’s project move forward after the club got initial approval to build on Athens-Boonesboro Road.

However, the Lexington Sporting Club is also looking at a location for the stadium in Nicholasville too. A Nicholasville planning commission heard that proposal Monday night.

Nicholasville Mayor Alex Carter shared with WKYT that a zone change and final development plan at the Brannon Crossing area site was approved. However, Mayor Carter says the zone change does not include approval to build a stadium.

He said this proposal was for other developers who were interested in the site before the soccer club. The zone change will go before the city commission next for approval. They are still in talks with the club.

Here’s a look at the current two options currently.

  • The Fayette County site would hold 6,500 and be located just off the interstate, right next to the club’s youth fields.
  • The Brannon Crossing area would provide a 5,000-seat stadium, a hotel, a retail complex and more.

The youth fields will continue to go up in the Athens-Boonesboro area, but LSC owner Bill Shively told the Herald-leader he wouldn’t commit to building the stadium there, saying it would be difficult to build at that site.

Mayor Linda Gorton says city officials have spoken with Shively in recent months and want the stadium in Lexington. Additionally, the mayor says the city has set aside a million dollars to help with the youth complex.

LSC has not asked for that money yet. For the time being, the club has a multi-year partnership with Georgetown College to use Toyota Stadium while the search for a permanent home carries on.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
For today’s Good Question, John asks, why is the airport, (CVG), in northern Kentucky called...
Good Question: Why is the airport in northern Kentucky called ‘Cincinnati Airport?’
Corry Jackson is facing charges of murder, first-degree assault, and possessing a handgun as a...
Two dead after Lexington shooting; suspect arrested
Eastern Kentucky University could be a key training ground for an industry that is in desperate...
EKU could be key training ground for industry facing significant shortage
Officials say that at around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a vehicle went over an embankment on...
2 hospitalized following early morning crash in Lexington

Latest News

President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
The Kentucky Division of Forestry says the wildfire at Natural Bridge State Park burned more...
Arson suspected in wildfire at Ky. state park, officials say
If you’ve noticed it costs more to send a birthday card, you aren’t alone.
Good Question: How often do stamp prices increase?
Health experts are warning about a rise in strep throat infections among children and their...
New data shows strep cases have reached 6-year high