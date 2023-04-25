Lexington firefighter nominated for Hometown Hero after selfless act

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington firefighter who gave a young boy a second chance at life through a selfless act has been nominated for Hometown Hero of the Year.

Tim Belcher donated a kidney to 5-year-old John Sexton. John had developed a rare disease after he contracted E-Coli and depended on dialysis.

John’s dad, Joseph, is a lieutenant with the Lexington Fire Department. He had shared his family’s story with his colleagues and inspired many to get tested to see if they were a match with John.

Belcher didn’t think twice about it.

A hero on and off duty; giving this little boy and his family a full and healthy life.

Now, Belcher has been nominated for Dish’s Hometown Hero of the Year award. Click here to show him your support. You can vote once per day, per email address until the last day of April.

