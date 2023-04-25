Lexington firefighter nominated for Hometown Hero after selfless act

WATCH | Lexington firefighter donates kidney to save young boy’s life
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:54 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington firefighter who gave a young boy a second chance at life through a selfless act has been nominated for Hometown Hero of the Year.

Tim Belcher donated a kidney to 5-year-old John Sexton. John had developed a rare disease after he contracted E-Coli and depended on dialysis.

MORE: Lexington firefighter donates kidney to save young boy’s life

John’s dad, Joseph, is a lieutenant with the Lexington Fire Department. He had shared his family’s story with his colleagues and inspired many to get tested to see if they were a match with John.

Belcher didn’t think twice about it.

A hero on and off duty; giving this little boy and his family a full and healthy life.

Now, Belcher has been nominated for Dish’s Hometown Hero of the Year award. Click here to show him your support. You can vote once per day, per email address until the last day of April.

