Mothers of gun violence victims call for safe summer during Youth Violence Prevention Week

Mothers of gun violence victims call for safe summer during Youth Violence Prevention Week
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As the temperatures warm and students prepare for summer break, local leaders are worried about a possible spike in gun violence.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton was joined by other advocates to discuss the pain associated with the violent acts and the impact on the community.

It’s been nearly a year since Priscilla Sandifer last talked to her daughter and only child, Amaya.

“I think about the incident that night every single day,” Sandifer said.

The 20-year-old was an innocent bystander, shot and killed on May 7, 2022, while dropping off a friend at a party in Green Acres Park.

Her case remains unsolved.

“I’ll never be able to have grandchildren. Or see her get married. All of those special moments have been taken away from me,” Sandifer said.

In December, Sandifer got a chance to accept Amaya’s college degree from Tennessee State University posthumously.

On this National Youth Violence Prevention Week, Sandifer and other mothers who have lost a child to gun violence offered a warning and urged other parents to be on alert. Have tough conversations. Check-in on their mental health. Know who their friends are.

“Because someone decided that it was their power and their right to take your child,” said one of the mothers Deana Howard.

Howard lost her son Sean in August 2017.

At 19 years old, he was gunned down in a parking lot near Richmond Road.

“Never thought my son going up to Walmart to get batteries would end his death,” said Howard. “Never in a million years.”

The person accused of killing him was found not guilty in 2021.

Howard partnered with One Lexington and Moms Demand Action to advocate for survivors and continues to fight for public safety measures to protect people from gun violence.

“And I’m begging the youth and everyone to please, think about it. Put the guns down. Let’s have a safe and happy Summer.”

According to the City, from 2021 through the first quarter of 2023, Lexington has seen a 75% decrease in gun-related homicides among youth and young adults.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
For today’s Good Question, John asks, why is the airport, (CVG), in northern Kentucky called...
Good Question: Why is the airport in northern Kentucky called ‘Cincinnati Airport?’
Corry Jackson is facing charges of murder, first-degree assault, and possessing a handgun as a...
Two dead after Lexington shooting; suspect arrested
Eastern Kentucky University could be a key training ground for an industry that is in desperate...
EKU could be key training ground for industry facing significant shortage
Officials say that at around 4:30 AM on Sunday morning, a vehicle went over an embankment on...
2 hospitalized following early morning crash in Lexington

Latest News

President Joe Biden departs after speaking at the North America's Building Trades Union...
Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
Lexington city leaders to consider plans for proposed soccer stadium
WATCH | Lexington city leaders to consider plans for proposed soccer stadium
Mothers of gun violence victims call for safe summer during Youth Violence Prevention Week
WATCH | Mothers of gun violence victims call for safe summer during Youth Violence Prevention Week
The Lexington Sporting Club is looking at another potential stadium site.
Lexington city leaders to consider plans for proposed soccer stadium