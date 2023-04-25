Somerset City Council votes to end controversial water treatment practice

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Tensions were high at a Somerset City Council meeting Monday night.

The council voted unanimously to end a controversial water treatment practice involving what is called “leachate.”

The concern at a packed city council meeting Monday was that dangerous chemicals through this process are getting into Lake Cumberland and eventually into tap water.

After a heated meeting, the city council voted to stop the process that has been going on for several years.

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck says the leachate, which is defined by the EPS as a substance formed when rainwater filters through landfill waste, is taken to a treatment plant diluted then discharged.

However, several people who spoke out at the meeting say they are concerned about forever chemicals that could be harmful.

There is some question on if what the city council adopted was simply a resolution or an actual action.

It was stated at Monday night’s meeting that more than 50 million gallons of leachate have been treated in somerset since November 2019.

Heated Somerset City Council meeting leads to vote to end wastewater treatment process over what is called “leachate.” Im digging into this and will have more at noon and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/K3OEZmjaFW — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) April 25, 2023

