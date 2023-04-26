Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain and Thunder Set To Roll In

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a pretty good weather day going on across the region, but more ugly is on the way. This starts with some showers and storms in here later Thursday and Friday then kicks into high gear late this weekend into early May.

Temps today reach the middle 60s for many areas and could even make a run at 70 in the west and south. Far southern Kentucky has a small shot at a shower, but much of that looks to be south of the state.

Low pressure then rolls our way later Thursday into Friday. That brings rounds of showers and a few thunderstorms in here from southwest to northeast. Some areas of central and eastern Kentucky may pick up an inch or two of rain during this time.

Temps spike ahead of the rain on Thursday and then stay decent into Friday as the storms become more scattered.

The weekend system is slowing down a little and that means your Saturday forecast is a bit better with temps that can make a run at 70 with just some scattered storms. The front moves through on Sunday with a few showers and storms, especially east. Tempss would then crash and take us into the start of Kentucky Derby Week.

A few frosty cold mornings are likely next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.