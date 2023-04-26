Gov. Beshear announces new resource for communities impacted by natural disasters

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The recovery continues more than a year after the December tornadoes ripped through parts of western and central Kentucky.

Help is on the way. Governor Andy Beshear says the federal government will be assisting hundreds of homeowners impacted.

The assistance will not only help tornado survivors but those impacted by flooding in 2021 as well.

Governor Beshear says this is a big step forward for people still reeling from disasters a year and a half to two years ago from eastern to western Kentucky.

Beshear announced that the Federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will be allocating $123 million to help people rebuild.

Most of the money is going to three western Kentucky counties and to Breathitt County, which experienced devastating flooding in the spring of 2021.

Numerous other counties in eastern and central Kentucky that experienced flooding will also receive funding.

Overall, it’s estimated to result in 600 new homes in the affected regions.

“We are going to spread the wealth to those that need it the most,” said Governor Beshear. “If you are someone that is impacted, I would encourage you to reach to your local nonprofit housing partners or your local housing authority about the disaster recovery program.”

Applications for the assistance will start on May 1.

