Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain will be back soon

Showers & storms likely
Showers & storms likely(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before the rain gets here, you can expect another really nice day.

Today, we can expect some nice weather with highs in the mid-60s. It will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. The trend has been for highs to remain below average and that continues for this afternoon. Even though it will be sunny & comfortable, technically, it is still cooler than normal.

Starting tomorrow, we will see rounds of rain arriving, and some of that rain could be heavy at times. We could pick up a few inches of total rainfall, with a general 1″-2″ being possible, and some areas seeing even higher amounts. The rain will keep temperatures down, but ahead of the wall of water, we will still see highs reaching the 60s.

Looking ahead, a potent front will arrive this weekend, and this will take temperatures back down to the 50s by early next week. This means that we will need to be prepared for cooler weather once again.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A toxicology report from the hospital showed Ocampo had a blood alcohol level of .338, four...
Police: Man accused of driving with blood alcohol level of .338 crashes into 3 cars, killing teen
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump
For today’s Good Question, John asks, why is the airport, (CVG), in northern Kentucky called...
Good Question: Why is the airport in northern Kentucky called ‘Cincinnati Airport?’
John Gunn
Fmr. Kentucky superintendent indicted for bringing gun to school property
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

Showers & storms will blow through the region on Thursday
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Late Week Rain Maker
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Late Week Rain Maker
map
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching A Late Week Rain Maker
Showers will increase from south to north on Thursday
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast