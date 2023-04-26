Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Rounds of rain will be back soon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Before the rain gets here, you can expect another really nice day.

Today, we can expect some nice weather with highs in the mid-60s. It will be a great day to get outside and enjoy the sunshine. The trend has been for highs to remain below average and that continues for this afternoon. Even though it will be sunny & comfortable, technically, it is still cooler than normal.

Starting tomorrow, we will see rounds of rain arriving, and some of that rain could be heavy at times. We could pick up a few inches of total rainfall, with a general 1″-2″ being possible, and some areas seeing even higher amounts. The rain will keep temperatures down, but ahead of the wall of water, we will still see highs reaching the 60s.

Looking ahead, a potent front will arrive this weekend, and this will take temperatures back down to the 50s by early next week. This means that we will need to be prepared for cooler weather once again.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.