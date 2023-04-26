Kentucky State Police: Two arrested for murder of missing McCreary Co. man

Joe Bryant (left), Broderick Taylor (right)
Joe Bryant (left), Broderick Taylor (right)(Whitley County Detention Center/Knox County Detention Center/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky State Police have arrested two people for the murder of a McCreary County man.

48-year-old Joe Bryant and 24-year-old Broderick Taylor, both of Pine Knot, were arrested on Tuesday.

Bryant and Taylor have both been charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in connection with the death of 54-year-old Roscoe Garland of Pine Knot.

KSP says they found the skeletal remains of Garland on Forest Service Road in Whitley County.

Garland was reported missing from McCreary County on October 14, 2022.

Bryant is lodged in the Whitley County Jail. Taylor is lodged in the Knox County Jail.

We are working to learn more about what led to the arrests.

