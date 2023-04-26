Ky. congressman Morgan McGarvey introduces bill aiming to reduce student hunger

Congressman Morgan McGarvey, serving the commonwealth’s 3rd District, introduced his first bill...
Congressman Morgan McGarvey, serving the commonwealth’s 3rd District, introduced his first bill aiming to make sure no child goes hungry.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Congressman Morgan McGarvey, serving the commonwealth’s 3rd District, introduced his first bill aiming to make sure no child goes hungry.

Bill H.R. 2567, known as the School Meals Expansion Act, is looking to amend the National School Lunch Act’s Community Eligibility Provision to allow more schools to provide free meals for every student they serve, according to a notice from McGarvey’s office.

Currently, the Community Eligibility Provision allows schools with 40 percent or more students with families who can access free school meals through SNAP, TANF or other qualifying programs to provide free meals to all students within that school.

McGarvey’s School Meals Expansion Act would lower the threshold from 40 percent to 25 percent, allowing more schools to participate and for more students to be able to partake in free meals.

“No child should ever go hungry in the richest country on earth,” McGarvey said in a release. “My bill works toward ensuring every kid has a free, healthy meal at school. Expanding free school meals isn’t just the smart thing to do — it’s the right thing and an important step toward combating food insecurity in Jefferson County and across the country. The School Meals Expansion Act is going to keep kids full and ready to focus, and I’m proud to introduce this bill and join efforts to improve child nutrition.”

The bill would also allow federal reimbursement to schools for those meals, allowing under-resourced schools to also participate in the program.

It has earned support from several co-sponsors and endorsing organizations, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, American Heart Association, the School Nutrition Association and more.

The bill has been introduced to the House of Representatives on April 10 and referred to the House Committee on Education and the Workforce for consideration.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres
Several people were hurt after a collapse at a construction site in Richmond.
Several hurt in Richmond building collapse
A toxicology report from the hospital showed Ocampo had a blood alcohol level of .338, four...
Police: Man accused of driving with blood alcohol level of .338 crashes into 3 cars, killing teen
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

Latest News

A man is facing a list of charges following a multi-county chase.
Man charged with kidnapping after multi-county chase
The teacher’s union Kentucky 120 United AFT says Fayette County Schools is no longer...
Teachers union says FCPS is no longer recognizing them
Oncology patients coming in for radiation, infusion and chemotherapy appointments were gifted a...
Oncology patients in Corbin receive special blessing
The mural was designed by Shepard Fairey, who is best known for creating the “Hope” campaign...
New mural of Muhammad Ali unveiled in West Louisville
Natural Bridge State Park fire damage
Exclusive: First look at fire damage at Ky. state park