Ky. woman raising money for man from third-world country to study medicine at UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky woman is helping a man from a third-world country move to the Bluegrass and become a doctor.

In order to get him here, she’s raising money and selling art.

It will take thousands of dollars to pull it off.

Why is she going to such great lengths?

She explained her “why” to WKYT Photojournalist Darnell Crenshaw.

He goes by the name Johnson and lives thousands of miles away in another country, and Patience Fort is trying to get him to America.

“He’s 30 years old. He’s wanted to be a physician for about 13 years. He realized that’s what he wanted to do,” said Fort.

Johnson’s home country is unstable from war, poverty and corruption.

We are told the situation is so bad that we can’t identify him or his homeland because of possible retaliation.

One thing we can say, he wants to help the people in his village with their medical needs.

Johnson’s inspiration comes from his brother, who is currently a doctor providing free healthcare in that community.

“Johnson’s hope is to be able to go into his hometown once he gets finished with this and carry on what his brother has started there,” said Fort.

Fort met Johnson on a medical mission trip to his country.

She says, while there, Johnson took care of her and his community. It’s something she won’t forget.

Now she wants to help him get into UK and eventually medical school.

“The biggest thing I need is financial support,” said Fort. “It’s going to cost a lot of money to get Johnson here.”

Her goal is $45,000.

So far, she’s raised 5,000.

She’s selling these art pieces and asking for donations.

“I feel like it’s a calling that God has given me, and he has led us through this whole process where we are today and interested to see how this is all going to play out.”

Patience Fort has set up a GoFundMe to bring Johnson to the University of Kentucky to become a doctor.

