Man charged with kidnapping after multi-county chase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a list of charges following a multi-county chase.

Police say Patrick Roby was speeding down US 150 in Washington County on Tuesday.

He hit speeds of up to 120 miles per hour, passing cars on the shoulder.

Once he got into Boyle County, police say Roby hit a truck and nearly hit two KSP cruisers.

He crashed, where he then stole a man’s pick-up truck at gunpoint.

Harrodsburg police caught him when he crashed that vehicle.

He’s facing several charges, including kidnapping.

