New mural of Muhammad Ali unveiled in West Louisville

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An official unveiling for a new giant mural of Muhammad Ali was hosted in West Louisville on Wednesday.

Work on the seven-story mural began Saturday and is on the side of the Chestnut Street YMCA.

The mural was designed by Shepard Fairey, who is best known for creating the “Hope” campaign poster for former President Barack Obama.

Numerous local businesses and organizations donated to the project to make the mural happen.

Those behind it said that showcasing Ali, who once played and trained in the streets surrounding the Chestnut Street YMCA as Cassius Clay, is the perfect motivator for youth that spend time at the YMCA daily.

“It will help encourage a new generation of children to learn about the champ and all he did for people all over the world who needed a champion,” Mayor Craig Greenberg said. “And how important he still is to our city, to our country, and to our world. Because nearly seven years after his passing, Muhammad Ali still has so much to teach us about how to treat each other.”

Fairey’s art is featured in a new exhibit called “Outside Influence” that opened Wednesday at Common Art Gallery in the PORTAL Arts Venue in Portland.

