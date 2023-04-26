NKY woman turns $40 into $500,000 with scratch-off top prize

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky woman doubled down on her luck and turned one $40 win into a $500,000 prize.

The woman from Grant County, who is choosing to remain anonymous, won the top prize on the Wild Numbers 100X scratch-off ticket.

She told Kentucky Lottery officials that she doesn’t usually play the $20 games but had just won $40 on another ticket, so she decided to try her luck and purchased two of the Wild Number 100X tickets.

“I saw the 5X symbol on the first one, then again, then again,” the winner said.

There were wins on all 20 spots on the ticket, totaling the game’s $500,000 prize.

“I panicked. I called my sister, then my dad. I couldn’t believe it was real,” she said after discovering the $500,000 win. “My kids were jumping up and down, but they didn’t even know why.”

The winner said she won $5,000 in the past and used the wins for a down payment on a car for her daughter. “Now I can pay it off,” she said.

She cashed her ticket yesterday at Kentucky Lottery headquarters, where she received a check for $357,500 after taxes. She also plans to purchase a house, maybe some land, and help out her family.

The winning ticket was purchased at Fas Mart on Taft Highway in Dry Ridge. The retailer will receive $5,000 for selling the ticket.

