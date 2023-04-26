Oncology patients in Corbin receive special blessing

Oncology patients in Corbin receive special blessing
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - Oncology patients coming in for radiation, infusion and chemotherapy appointments were gifted a special surprise in Corbin.

“giving love and sharing strength” these words mean a lot to the patients at Baptist Health Corbin.

Sonya Grove was diagnosed with invasive ductal carcinoma in March of last year.

“I had six chemo treatments left starting last April. And then, at the end of those six, I was on four different drugs for those six. And there were those were every three weeks,” said Grove.

As Grove makes numerous trips to the hospital for treatment, she has learned a lot.

“Everyone is going through a difficult time. You know, everybody is fighting a battle of some sort. No, we just happen to be fighting this battle,” said Grove.

She’s also learned she’s not alone.

“We want to give her something that she can hold in her hand during treatments, or she can hang in her window and see and just be helpful and just you know feel the love and the strength that that we want to give her,” said Aimee Cupp

Aimee Cupp came up with the concept of Mimi Glass when her mom was diagnosed with cancer 2 years ago

“Mimi is what my children call my mom. And it also stands for Mercy Inspired Missions initiative, and then Glass is Giving Love And Sharing Strength.

And since then that’s exactly what she’s been doing.

Mimi Glass in partnership with Willing Hearts of Cumberland and Lydia’s House recently donated hand-made hanging glass pieces with inspirational cards to 50 patients.

Bringing smiles and strength to those who need it most.

If you would like to send a piece of Mimi Glass, reach out to Mimi Glass on their Facebook page

If you have a story of kindness that you would like to be featured, please email kindness@wkyt.com

WATCH | Oncology patients in Corbin receive special blessing
