Rehabilitation group takes in tortoise shot multiple times with pellet gun

A rehabilitation group said a tortoise was taken in after being shot by a pellet gun several...
A rehabilitation group said a tortoise was taken in after being shot by a pellet gun several times.(Swamp Girl Adventures)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A reptile rehabilitation group in Florida recently took in a tortoise they said was shot with a pellet gun.

Swamp Girl Adventures Reptile Rehabilitation, a nonprofit organization that educates others about Florida’s habitats and assists in rehabilitation and restoration, made a Facebook post Saturday saying someone had found the gopher tortoise and admitted him to be rehabilitated.

The group originally believed the animal had suffered gunshot wounds, but later determined he was shot with a pellet gun.

They said the pellets entered through the front side of the carapace, punctured a lung, and came close to hitting his heart before embedding in his stomach.

At the time of the original post, the group said the tortoise was in critical condition with a poor prognosis, but that he was stabilized and given medicine for his pain.

A tortoise is recovering after it was shot multiple times with a pellet gun.
A tortoise is recovering after it was shot multiple times with a pellet gun.(Swamp Girl Adventures)

“Although the carapace does work like armor to help protect the vital organs inside, it’s not impenetrable or indestructible!” the Facebook post read. “Their bones can fracture just like our bones can, and this is painful for them just like it is for us.”

In an update post on Monday, Reptile Rehabilitation said the tortoise was “hanging in there and resting comfortably” as it recovers.

The team also said they are investigating whether the pellets used were lead pellets.

If the tortoise survives, the group said he could be dealing with lead poisoning as the lead breaks down in his body.

The tortoise’s blood lead levels are being monitored. Although conducting surgery to remove the pellets would be the best course of action, the group said the tortoise is not in a stable enough condition to undergo that procedure.

An X-ray image shows multiple pellets embedded in a tortoise found in Florida.
An X-ray image shows multiple pellets embedded in a tortoise found in Florida.(Swamp Girl Adventures)

The Reptile Rehabilitation said it had more than 40 gopher tortoises come into its care this year, and more than 200 in its care in 2022.

Anyone who would like to contribute to Swamp Girl Adventures Reptile Rehabilitation to aid in the tortoise’s recovery or future rescues and rehabilitations can visit the group’s website for more information.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
For today’s Good Question, John asks, why is the airport, (CVG), in northern Kentucky called...
Good Question: Why is the airport in northern Kentucky called ‘Cincinnati Airport?’
Corry Jackson is facing charges of murder, first-degree assault, and possessing a handgun as a...
Two dead after Lexington shooting; suspect arrested
Eastern Kentucky University could be a key training ground for an industry that is in desperate...
EKU could be key training ground for industry facing significant shortage
A photo shared by the City of Derby showed flames and a dark cloud of smoke billowing from the...
3-year-old dead, woman critically injured after crash at gas pump

Latest News

Bibles were vanishing at the Arizona State Capitol and security said they found the culprit was...
Lawmaker caught on camera hiding bibles at Arizona State Capitol, report says
Ethics experts have offered conflicting views about whether Thomas was required to disclose the...
Who is the billionaire who paid for Justice Thomas's luxury travel?
FILE - Former President Donald Trump appears in court for his arraignment on April 4, 2023, in...
Trump might use trial docs to scorch witnesses, DA says
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during an event at the New York Stock Exchange in...
McCarthy edges Republicans closer to House debt vote
Critical negotiations underway on Capitol Hill today aimed at passing a bill to avert a U.S....
Lawmakers brace for potential debt-ceiling vote Wednesday