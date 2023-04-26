Teachers union says FCPS is no longer recognizing them

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The teacher’s union Kentucky 120 United AFT says Fayette County Schools is no longer recognizing them.

District officials say the decision was not made lightly, but members of the labor union say the decision is going to hurt their teachers.

“From 2021 when we partnered with American Federation of Teachers, we were a recognized union by FCPS and I was given an MOU from the district, which is a memorandum of understanding, which means I’m still an employee of the district, but AFT pays my salary,” said Kentucky 120 United AFT organizer Laura Hartke.

Hartke says up until April 14. They hadn’t heard of any issues about their partnership with the school district.

In a statement from FCPS spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall, it says:

The American Federation of Teachers, locally known as AFT120, has not gone through the proper channels of filing the appropriate paperwork with state agencies to be recognized as a Kentucky labor organization. We have asked AFT120 to go through that process and show through bylaws and a democratic method that they represent our employees in order to ensure this is truly a representative group.

Kentucky 120 United AFT says what the school district is doing is giving their teachers more restrictions.

“We had been locked out of any meetings that were not disciplinarian, not allowed to hold any meetings on campus, and we were told that I would no longer have an MOU in the future. And at that point, we had not received communication as to why that was,” said Hartke.

Hartke says they’ve reached out to the school district for answers.

“the district’s response was still that we needed to fill out paperwork,” said Hartke. “Our continued question to them is please communicate with us. Let’s put this in writing what it is you want because there is no law or policy.”

Hartke says their teachers feel silenced.

“Why would the district choose to inflict trauma on hundreds of its own employees?” said Hartke.

In the statement from FCPS, they say once the group completes the necessary paperwork, they will continue to work with them. They say the decision was based on the legal protection of FCPS and for purposes of consistency and fairness.

