Teachers union says FCPS is no longer recognizing them

The teacher’s union Kentucky 120 United AFT says Fayette County Schools is no longer...
The teacher’s union Kentucky 120 United AFT says Fayette County Schools is no longer recognizing them.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:52 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The teacher’s union Kentucky 120 United AFT says Fayette County Schools is no longer recognizing them.

District officials say the decision was not made lightly, but members of the labor union say the decision is going to hurt their teachers.

“From 2021 when we partnered with American Federation of Teachers, we were a recognized union by FCPS and I was given an MOU from the district, which is a memorandum of understanding, which means I’m still an employee of the district, but AFT pays my salary,” said Kentucky 120 United AFT organizer Laura Hartke.

Hartke says up until April 14. They hadn’t heard of any issues about their partnership with the school district.

In a statement from FCPS spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall, it says:

The American Federation of Teachers, locally known as AFT120, has not gone through the proper channels of filing the appropriate paperwork with state agencies to be recognized as a Kentucky labor organization. We have asked AFT120 to go through that process and show through bylaws and a democratic method that they represent our employees in order to ensure this is truly a representative group.

Kentucky 120 United AFT says what the school district is doing is giving their teachers more restrictions.

“We had been locked out of any meetings that were not disciplinarian, not allowed to hold any meetings on campus, and we were told that I would no longer have an MOU in the future. And at that point, we had not received communication as to why that was,” said Hartke.

Hartke says they’ve reached out to the school district for answers.

“the district’s response was still that we needed to fill out paperwork,” said Hartke. “Our continued question to them is please communicate with us. Let’s put this in writing what it is you want because there is no law or policy.”

Hartke says their teachers feel silenced.

“Why would the district choose to inflict trauma on hundreds of its own employees?” said Hartke.

In the statement from FCPS, they say once the group completes the necessary paperwork, they will continue to work with them. They say the decision was based on the legal protection of FCPS and for purposes of consistency and fairness.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres
Several people were hurt after a collapse at a construction site in Richmond.
Several hurt in Richmond building collapse
A toxicology report from the hospital showed Ocampo had a blood alcohol level of .338, four...
Police: Man accused of driving with blood alcohol level of .338 crashes into 3 cars, killing teen
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’

Latest News

Oncology patients coming in for radiation, infusion and chemotherapy appointments were gifted a...
Oncology patients in Corbin receive special blessing
The mural was designed by Shepard Fairey, who is best known for creating the “Hope” campaign...
New mural of Muhammad Ali unveiled in West Louisville
Natural Bridge State Park fire damage
Exclusive: First look at fire damage at Ky. state park
Natural Bridge State Park fire damage
Natural Bridge State Park fire damage