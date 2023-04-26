Third person charged in connection with deadly shooting at Lexington gas station
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is now facing charges in a Lexington murder.
Paula Kanatzer is accused of driving a shooter to a gas station to kill Justin Cooke.
Police found him shot at a Marathon Gas Station last month.
He later died at the hospital.
Kanatzer is charged with facilitation to murder.
Marquan King is the man accused of pulling the trigger.
A third person, Lamont Clayborne is charged with evidence tampering
A grand jury is currently considering the case.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.