Third person charged in connection with deadly shooting at Lexington gas station

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is now facing charges in a Lexington murder.

Paula Kanatzer is accused of driving a shooter to a gas station to kill Justin Cooke.

Police found him shot at a Marathon Gas Station last month.

He later died at the hospital.

Kanatzer is charged with facilitation to murder.

Marquan King is the man accused of pulling the trigger.

A third person, Lamont Clayborne is charged with evidence tampering

A grand jury is currently considering the case.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.