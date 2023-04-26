UK Opera Theatre director remembers Harry Belafonte as an activist

Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope Awards at the New York Hilton on Wednesday,...
Harry Belafonte attends the 2017 Ripple of Hope Awards at the New York Hilton on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By Alexis Martin
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Activist and entertainment giant Harry Belafonte died of congestive heart failure Tuesday morning.

He was dubbed the “king of calypso” after his 1956 hit, “The Banana Boat Song.”

Not only was he known for his music, but he was also an ardent activist in the civil rights movement.

On Tuesday, we spoke with UK Opera Theatre Director Dr. Everette McCorvey about the life and legacy of Belafonte.

“I think that Harry Belafonte really used, not only used, his gifts but the access his gifts gave him to create a better society,” McCorvey said.

Dr. McCorvey was once a young boy in Alabama, admiring Belafonte’s commitment to the civil rights movement.

“I’ve followed Harry Belafonte probably my entire life,” said Dr. McCorvey.

Then in the early 90s, he met Belafonte after a concert at the University of Kentucky.

“I’ll never forget his concert. I’ll always remember the first thing was the music, and the next thing was the challenge to be better in terms of being a good citizen,” said Dr. McCorvey.

Many people remember Belafonte as a talented actor or grammy winning musician, but Dr. McCorvey says Belafonte’s concerts were about so much more than his music.

“He just didn’t come to present a concert; he wanted to meet the students, and he wanted to talk about political and more humanitarian things going on in the world,” said Dr. McCorvey.

As an activist, Belafonte is commonly recognized for his work with Dr. Martin Luther King, but his activism spanned across the globe.

“He took his celebrity status to help to change the world,” said Dr. McCorvey. “He took the funds that he made to help and support important causes like the civil rights movement like apartheid.”

Dr. McCorvey believes the best way to celebrate the life of Belafonte is to read about all that he did and then reflect on what you can do in your community to make a difference.

