Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Rain Rolling In Tonight

radar
radar(WKYT)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have rounds of showers and thunderstorms rolling through the region today and Friday. This is ahead of another system arriving later in the weekend and that will unleash another frost threat into the first few days of May.

Our day starts dry with rain increasing from southwest to northeast this afternoon and evening as low pressure moves in. This brings rounds of showers and a few storms in here through tonight with more scattered stuff on Friday.

Rainfall amounts may top 1″ in several locations.

he system working in over the weekend has slowed down and that means just a scattered shower or storm will be around. Temps will stay in pretty good shape until the front passes late Sunday. Temps behind this should give us another frost threat or two over the first few mornings of May.

Temps rebound some by the middle of next week with another big rainmaker possible as we get closer to Kentucky Derby Weekend.

