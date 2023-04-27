Good Question: Who at WKYT decides what gets sent as a push alert?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People who have downloaded the WKYT News and Weather app sometimes get alerts about big stories or weather events. One viewer wanted to know who decided to send those.

For today’s good question, Michelle asks, ‘Who decides what gets sent as a news alert, a push alert to those who have subscribed for notifications, and how is it decided?’

Michelle is referring to the WKYT News app, which allows people to sign up for push alerts about breaking news and weather.

And the answer is it really depends on what time it is and what kind of story it is.

For big breaking news, our news director or assistant news director might decide something is important enough. In the evenings, it could be our executive producer. If it’s severe weather, that’s usually a call Chris Bailey makes. Our Digital Executive Producer could also make that call. Or our sports department if something big happens that they are covering.

And there are sometimes discussions about whether something deserves to be a push alert. We realize it’s not the kind of thing that should be utilized unless it is important.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

