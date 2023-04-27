The Grand Ole Country Music Show hosts live music to raise funds for Officer Nickolas Wilt

By Quenton Robertson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Grand Ole Country Music Show is hosting Courtney Arnold, Eric Kerr, Emcee-Kennedy Reid and the Grand Ole Country Music Show Band.

The announcement was made through the organization’s Facebook page.

The event will take place on Saturday, April 29 at 7 p.m., but doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 each and children under 12 are free. Tickets can be purchased at the window the night of the show or through their website.

Funds raised from the event will be used to support LMPD Officer Nickolas Wilt, the organization said.

Event organizers said all ages are welcome.

