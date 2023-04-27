Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers & storms are back for later today

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our dry streak will come to an end today. Showers and storms will blow through Kentucky.

Dry conditions are expected for the first half of the day. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 60s away from any rain. However, we can expect rain to move in for the afternoon and evening hours as a system approaches from our southern skies. Some of us could see decent rainfall totals between today and tomorrow, so be sure to pack an umbrella if you’re heading out.

As we move into Friday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day, but it won’t be an all-day rain event. Anytime there is a chance of thunderstorms in the forecast, you could experience some locally heavy rain.

Looking ahead to the weekend, a cold front will move through the region on Sunday, dropping our temperatures back down to the 50s for highs. Expect overnight lows in the 30s for the first few days of May.

Take care of each other!

