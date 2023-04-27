Kentucky animal shelter shuts down after distemper cases in dogs

Kentucky animal shelter shuts down after distemper cases in dogs
By Chad Hedrick
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Laurel County Animal Shelter has had to stop all adoptions and bringing in more dogs after cases of distemper.

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, canine distemper is a contagious and serious disease caused by a virus that attacks the respiratory, gastrointestinal and nervous systems of puppies and dogs. They say all dogs are at risk, but puppies younger than four months old and dogs that have not been vaccinated against at a greater risk. It can’t be passed on to humans.

“My first reaction was start calling people to get help, so that I can help them,” said Patricia Shelton. She is the animal rescue coordinator for Kentucky Paws Animal Rescue. “It’s a passion. If you don’t have passion for animals, you can’t do it. You just can’t. There’s no way. You have to have a love. You have to have patience. You have to have the heart.”

Shelton is hoping others will have the heart to help her, as she does what she can to help dogs in the region while the shelter is offline. She is looking for supplies, food, crates, and monetary donations as well.

“There’s already so many in need, and they can’t take anymore, and they don’t have anywhere to put them. It’s a lot.”

You can donate to Kentucky Paws here.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Several people were hurt after a collapse at a construction site in Richmond.
Several hurt in Richmond building collapse
New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
Joe Bryant (left), Broderick Taylor (right)
Kentucky State Police: Two arrested for murder of missing McCreary Co. man
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Woman files lawsuit against Morgan Wallen for canceling show

Latest News

Dozens gathered Wednesday at Charles Young Park in Lexington for a vigil honoring the life of...
Loved ones gathered during vigil for Lexington homicide victim and mother of three
A man is facing a list of charges following a multi-county chase.
Man charged with kidnapping after multi-county chase
The teacher’s union Kentucky 120 United AFT says Fayette County Schools is no longer...
Teachers union says FCPS is no longer recognizing them
Oncology patients coming in for radiation, infusion and chemotherapy appointments were gifted a...
Oncology patients in Corbin receive special blessing