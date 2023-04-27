Lexington Catholic’s Woodall named Tommy Bell Award winner

Earned a 4.0 GPA while competing in swimming
Katherine "Kat" Woodall, of Lexington Catholic, receives the Tommy Bell Award on Thursday from...
Katherine "Kat" Woodall, of Lexington Catholic, receives the Tommy Bell Award on Thursday from Bruce Bell of the Lexington Rotary Club.(Bill Straus)
By Steve Moss
Apr. 27, 2023
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Catholic swimmer Katherine Woodall has been named this year’s winner of the Tommy Bell Award.

Woodall is the KHSAA Student Athlete of the Year in swimming for 2023, with a 4.0 grade point average.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Lexington Rotary Club.

Woodall earned six letters in swimming at Lexington Catholic and was the swim team captain the past two seasons.

Swimming for Kentucky Aquatics, she is a past recipient of the Kentucky Club Swimmer of the Year. Woodall is the reigning regional high school winner in the 100 meter butterfly, and a member of the winning 200 meter and 400 meter freestyle relay teams in the region.

Woodall is a member of the National Honor Society, the Beta Club and the Spanish National Honor Society.

The Tommy Bell Award is given annually to a Lexington high school student who plays a sanctioned varsity sport and who displays leadership and integrity away from the sport. Bell is best known for his 14-year career as an NFL referee.

Bell, a Lexington native, officiated two Super Bowls during his career.

