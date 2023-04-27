Lexington cousins to host first-ever Blueprint Awards

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington cousins to host the first-ever Blueprint Awards on May 7 at the Lexington Opera House

In just over a week, the Blueprint Awards will be hosted at the Lexington Opera House.

Cousins Roderick Dunson and Ronald Downing say they have worked on the project for years.

“Essentially, just doing some community recognition, just shining a light on people who aren’t recognized and also just dig in a little deeper and let people know what’s going on and try to motivate the streets,” said co-organizer Downing.

Dunson and Downing said the award show is a way to give people in the community their flowers.

“You working, you been grinding year after year, and you might feel like people in your community aren’t taking notice and really just somebody taking the time out to say I see you, it can make a world of difference.”

The Blueprint Awards are May 7 at the Lexington Opera House. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Attire is formal. You can get a ticket on Ticketmaster.com.

