Lexington cousins to host first-ever Blueprint Awards

Lexington cousins to host the first-ever Blueprint Awards on May 7 at the Lexington Opera House
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington cousins to host the first-ever Blueprint Awards on May 7 at the Lexington Opera House

In just over a week, the Blueprint Awards will be hosted at the Lexington Opera House.

Cousins Roderick Dunson and Ronald Downing say they have worked on the project for years.

“Essentially, just doing some community recognition, just shining a light on people who aren’t recognized and also just dig in a little deeper and let people know what’s going on and try to motivate the streets,” said co-organizer Downing.

Dunson and Downing said the award show is a way to give people in the community their flowers.

“You working, you been grinding year after year, and you might feel like people in your community aren’t taking notice and really just somebody taking the time out to say I see you, it can make a world of difference.”

The Blueprint Awards are May 7 at the Lexington Opera House. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Attire is formal. You can get a ticket on Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres
Several people were hurt after a collapse at a construction site in Richmond.
Several hurt in Richmond building collapse
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
If you have ever bought a scratch-off ticket, you might have the same question as one of our...
Good Question: Does the Kentucky Lottery put out all of the big winning scratch-off tickets at once?
Joe Bryant (left), Broderick Taylor (right)
Kentucky State Police: Two arrested for murder of missing McCreary Co. man

Latest News

State leaders gave out the first set of grants Thursday morning.
State leaders give out grants to fight opioid epidemic
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury
Police release cause of death for body found in Knox County parking lot
Showers & storms will increase for day
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast