Lexington police asking for help to identify voyeurism suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for help to identify a voyeurism suspect.

Police say they would like to speak to a suspect in connection with a voyeurism incident that took place on March 31 at the Target in the Hamburg Pavillion.

They say the witnesses have described the male suspect as being between 5′9″ to 6′ tall, 20 to 30 years of age, with dark brown facial hair.

Anyone with information or knowledge about the suspect and his whereabouts is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

