Lexington police asking for help to identify voyeurism suspect

The Lexington Police Department is asking for help to identify a voyeurism suspect.
The Lexington Police Department is asking for help to identify a voyeurism suspect.(Lexington Police Department/wKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for help to identify a voyeurism suspect.

Police say they would like to speak to a suspect in connection with a voyeurism incident that took place on March 31 at the Target in the Hamburg Pavillion.

They say the witnesses have described the male suspect as being between 5′9″ to 6′ tall, 20 to 30 years of age, with dark brown facial hair.

Anyone with information or knowledge about the suspect and his whereabouts is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres
Several people were hurt after a collapse at a construction site in Richmond.
Several hurt in Richmond building collapse
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
If you have ever bought a scratch-off ticket, you might have the same question as one of our...
Good Question: Does the Kentucky Lottery put out all of the big winning scratch-off tickets at once?
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury

Latest News

WKYT is taking a closer look at critical incidents on the Lexington Police force. Our team has...
WKYT Investigates: Officer-Involved Shootings
Greg and Deadra Stone
Mt. Sterling man back home after spending more than a year over a year in the hospital
One Winchester family knows the struggle firsthand, but they say they are feeling the love and...
Ky. family offering fluffy cow photo and cuddle sessions with to help pay for their IVF journey
Ky. Congressman Morgan McGarvey joined health officials to address the violence crisis within...
State officials, health care leaders speak at Gun Violence Prevention Task Force in DC