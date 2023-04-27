Loved ones gathered during vigil for Lexington homicide victim and mother of three

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dozens gathered Wednesday at Charles Young Park in Lexington for a vigil honoring the life of 32-year-old Lakeisha Hill.

“It’s Keisha. Keisha loved everybody. Ever since she was a little girl, she made friends with everyone. Everyone was always coming over to the house. Big gatherings for her birthday. Whatever she could do, she loved bringing people together,” said Hill’s aunt, Deborah Williams.

Lakeisha Hill brought her loved ones together again Wednesday night, but this time she couldn’t join them.

“If this was somebody else, she’d be here right now. Trying to support everybody, lift everybody up. Now everyone’s here to lift her boys, her family up,” Williams said.

The 32-year-old mom of three young boys, was shot in a home on Chestnut Street on Thursday. She was rushed to the hospital, but died on Saturday, with her aunt by her side.

“What she went through. The pain she must have endured. I saw her eyes, I saw the holes, I saw the blood gushing out of her body. This is what we’re doing to each other. For what? I don’t know.”

It’s the life Hill will never get a chance to live that Williams is now left to mourn.

“I saw what that gun did to her. To her body. No one should have to feel that. No mother should have to see their child laid in a hospital bed like that.”

Lakeisha believed in family, community, and always saying ‘I love you’ whenever you have the chance. She was generous and giving.

“This turnout is just love back, for the love she gave.”

And now her friends and family are saying ‘thank you’, one last time.

“Long Live Keisha”

The night of the shooting, 43-year-old Timonte Harris was shot and killed. He died on the scene.

Police charge Corry Jackson with Harris’ murder. He’s also charged with assault. It’s not clear if he’ll be charged in Hill’s death.

Harris and Hill mark Lexington’s third and fourth homicide victims in March.

