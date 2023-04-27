Officials: Cause of fire at Ky. state park ruled as arson

The Kentucky Division of Forestry says the wildfire at Natural Bridge State Park burned more...
The Kentucky Division of Forestry says the wildfire at Natural Bridge State Park burned more than 100 acres before crews were able to get it 100% contained.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT
POWELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Officials with the Kentucky Division of Forestry have determined arson as the cause of the fire at Natural Bridge State Resort Park.

Investigators say they don’t have any leads about who is responsible.

They say the fire is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 1-800-27-ARSON.

