Recovery continues nine months after EKY flooding

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been nine months since the devastating and deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Some people are still living in temporary housing.

Officials say it could be five to seven years before life returns to normal in parts of flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky.

Travel trailers are still home to some. Some debris still sits in and around creeks nine months after the flood.

There is progress. There are new bridges and new homes.

Buckhorn School appears as if nothing has been done for months, but school leaders say a lot is being done, mostly in planning for a renovation that is going to cost in the millions of dollars.

“You asked me if I am surprised at what the overall cost is going to be. Probably not. Because I thought it was going to be a complete teardown,” said Jody Maggard of the Perry County Board of Education.

Bids on the renovation work will be received next month, and construction will likely take months. It’s estimated students may be back in the building in early 2024.

There are still a lot of people not able to move back into their permanent homes. A dozen or so are still living in travel trailers at the Perry County Park. Others are still working on getting their homes repaired.

Not only do they need homes and infrastructure, but people say those in the region also need a lot of mental health counseling because of the ongoing trauma brought on by the flood.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.