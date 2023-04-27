Recovery continues nine months after EKY flooding

Recovery continues nine months after EKY flooding
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - It has been nine months since the devastating and deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky.

Some people are still living in temporary housing.

Officials say it could be five to seven years before life returns to normal in parts of flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky.

Travel trailers are still home to some. Some debris still sits in and around creeks nine months after the flood.

There is progress. There are new bridges and new homes.

Buckhorn School appears as if nothing has been done for months, but school leaders say a lot is being done, mostly in planning for a renovation that is going to cost in the millions of dollars.

“You asked me if I am surprised at what the overall cost is going to be. Probably not. Because I thought it was going to be a complete teardown,” said Jody Maggard of the Perry County Board of Education.

Bids on the renovation work will be received next month, and construction will likely take months. It’s estimated students may be back in the building in early 2024.

There are still a lot of people not able to move back into their permanent homes. A dozen or so are still living in travel trailers at the Perry County Park. Others are still working on getting their homes repaired.

Not only do they need homes and infrastructure, but people say those in the region also need a lot of mental health counseling because of the ongoing trauma brought on by the flood.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres
Several people were hurt after a collapse at a construction site in Richmond.
Several hurt in Richmond building collapse
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
If you have ever bought a scratch-off ticket, you might have the same question as one of our...
Good Question: Does the Kentucky Lottery put out all of the big winning scratch-off tickets at once?
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury

Latest News

You may have noticed some fox pups, fawns or even baby raccoons wandering around your...
‘We do not want to go and pick them up’: Wildlife professionals warn to leave baby animals alone
The Kentucky Division of Forestry says the wildfire at Natural Bridge State Park burned more...
Officials: Cause of fire at Ky. state park ruled as arson
Good Question: What do rain chance percentages mean?
Good Question: Who at WKYT decides what gets sent as a push alert?
Lexington cousins to host first-ever Blueprint Awards
Lexington cousins to host first-ever Blueprint Awards