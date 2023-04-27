State leaders give out grants to fight opioid epidemic

State leaders give out grants to fight opioid epidemic
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - More Kentucky communities are getting money to fight the opioid epidemic.

State leaders gave out the first set of grants Thursday morning.

The Kentucky Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission (OAAC) announced its grant awards at the State Capitol Thursday morning.

The money comes from Kentucky’s portion of a $26 billion settlement with opioid companies for their role in exacerbating the deadly opioid crisis.

The OAAC was created to ensure the Commonwealth would receive the maximum payment from the opioid settlement.

House Bill 427 created the committee and allocated 50% of all proceeds to local governments, with the Commonwealth receiving the other 50%.

The OAAC is responsible for distributing the Commonwealth’s portion of the more than $842 million in settlement funds received from opioid companies.

Over the past year, the commission has conducted town halls in every corner of Kentucky to help them determine the best way to use this money.

Today more than $8 million in funding was awarded to 24 organizations to continue their efforts fighting the opioid epidemic.

“When you look at and survey the organizations that are here, they have all been resourced to meet those acute needs based on the collective feedback that we received from thousands. We aim to be responsive to what the people of this state expect of us, and I think we are off to a good start,” said OAAC Executive Director Bryan Hubbard.

The OAAC says their goal is to announce the next round of funding sometime this fall.

There is some good news when it comes to opioid use in the state. Last week, Governor Beshear announced opioid overdose deaths declined by 5% in 2022. It’s the first decline since 2018.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres
Several people were hurt after a collapse at a construction site in Richmond.
Several hurt in Richmond building collapse
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
If you have ever bought a scratch-off ticket, you might have the same question as one of our...
Good Question: Does the Kentucky Lottery put out all of the big winning scratch-off tickets at once?
Joe Bryant (left), Broderick Taylor (right)
Kentucky State Police: Two arrested for murder of missing McCreary Co. man

Latest News

Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
UPDATE: Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury
Police release cause of death for body found in Knox County parking lot
Showers & storms will increase for day
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers & storms likely
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Showers & storms are back for later today