UPDATE: Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury

Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a morning workout at Churchill Downs.(bee buck photography | Churchill Downs/Bee Buck Photography)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:01 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One of Kentucky Derby 149′s contenders who had been removed from the race due to an injury has been euthanized, according to a report.

Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a morning workout at Churchill Downs, El Paso Times journalist Felix Chavez reported in a tweet.

Chavez confirmed the news from Wild On Ice’s owner, Frank Sumpter.

The Texas-bred horse was the upset winner of the Sunland Park Derby (G3) in the Road to the Kentucky Derby. He was trained by Joel H. Marr and jockeyed by Ken Tohill.

Churchill Downs said Wild On Ice clocked five furlongs in 1:01:40 and then was pulled up galloping down the backstretch.

Wild On Ice taken to Churchill Downs Equine Medical Center for evaluation and was later taken to a Lexington equine surgical facility for further evaluation.

Churchill Downs said Santa Anita Derby (G1) third-place finisher Skinner will move into the Kentucky Derby field following the incident.

