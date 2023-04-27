WKYT Investigates: Officer-Involved Shootings

Warning: Parts of the video attached to this story are disturbing.
WKYT Investigates: Officer-Involved Shootings
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is taking a closer look at critical incidents on the Lexington Police force. Our team has been reviewing hours of footage, including two officer-involved shootings.

WKYT requested body-worn camera footage for half a dozen critical incidents in Lexington. We recieved video of three.

Dr. Trevor Wilkins saw hundreds of critical incidents in his 15 years in law enforcement. He is now a professional counselor, and he helps officers after critcal incidents, like shootings.

“We don’t do a good job of telling you what happens after you have to take this very difficult sometimes decision that can feel un moral, when you have to do something that was kind of against the way you were raised morally,” says Dr. Wilkins. “It’s going to sound strange, coming from a counselor, a professional therapist, but I don’t think everybody needs therapy afterwards. I think it needs to be available. I think there needs to be resources for that, but my favorite type of therapy for someone that’s been in a critical incident is peers.”

Peers are a big part of the Department of Criminal Justice Training’s critical incident seminars.

“And these are mental health folks that have worked specifically with law-enforcement or military veterans. We found that that’s a good combination. They understand the officers and dispatchers when they come in, some of the things that they faced. And it gives them an opportunity to get some professional help, not only to go along with the peer support that they get,” notes Larry Conley. Conley helped create the DOCJT’s seminars. He worked for years as a state trooper in Washington, and first attended a seminar similar to what he now runs, in South Carolina. “In 2014 there really wasn’t anything for police officers or dispatchers in the state as far as officer wellness her mental health.”

The DOCJT hosts seven seminars a year. Seats for the three-day event sell out almost a year in advance.

“Truly, the benefactor of this is not the individual. The real benefactor of this is the citizen because they get someone that’s been dealing with all of these traumas and things that they’ve been exposed to over the course of their career, and now they’ve got somebody that’s come back that’s completely revitalized, renewed, and these things are put to bed so to speak. And they develop coping skills, so when they see these things come up again, because they will, and we tell them that, this is not a fix for what you’re going to experience it’s going to happen again,” notes Conley.

The Lexington Police Department offers their own wellness program. They also emphasize the importance of training, of understanding how to respond to critical incidents before being part of one.

“It is something that we can train to a certain extent. We typically have an opportunity for them to go through certain scenarios, whether they’re life scenarios, or written scenarios, throughout their 32 weeks during the Academy,” says Sergeant Michelle Patton. Sgt. Patton has spent ten years on the force. By her estimates, she’s trained 200-300 recruits. “If an officer is involved in a critical incident, obviously, they’re going to be placed on administrative leave until that situation can actually be addressed and investigated,” she says. “We want to make sure that they are indeed OK, mentally, and physically in order to again re-join their partners, and everything back out in the field.”

Training for Lexington Police recruits doesn’t end with graduation. They have to complete a week of service every year, part of which includes training on critical incidents.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres
Several people were hurt after a collapse at a construction site in Richmond.
Several hurt in Richmond building collapse
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
If you have ever bought a scratch-off ticket, you might have the same question as one of our...
Good Question: Does the Kentucky Lottery put out all of the big winning scratch-off tickets at once?
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury

Latest News

The Lexington Police Department is asking for help to identify a voyeurism suspect.
Lexington police asking for help to identify voyeurism suspect
Greg and Deadra Stone
Mt. Sterling man back home after spending more than a year over a year in the hospital
One Winchester family knows the struggle firsthand, but they say they are feeling the love and...
Ky. family offering fluffy cow photo and cuddle sessions with to help pay for their IVF journey
Ky. Congressman Morgan McGarvey joined health officials to address the violence crisis within...
State officials, health care leaders speak at Gun Violence Prevention Task Force in DC