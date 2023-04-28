2 US Army helicopters on training flight crash in Alaska

The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in...
The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska have crashed in near the town of Healy.(Live 5 News)
By Alaska's News Source staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HEALY, Alaska (KTUU) - The United States Army reports that two AH-64 Apache helicopters based at Fort Wainwright in Alaska have crashed in near the town of Healy.

KTUU reports the conditions of those aboard the aircraft are not yet known.

Army officials say that the two helicopters from the 1st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 25th Aviation Regiment were returning from a training flight.

First responders are on the scene and the incident is under investigation.

Healy is located about 250 miles north of Anchorage.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New law requires Kentuckians to have a license to hunt and fish on their own property if it is less than 5 acres
Several people were hurt after a collapse at a construction site in Richmond.
Several hurt in Richmond building collapse
Wild On Ice was euthanized in Lexington hours after suffering a left hind leg injury during a...
Derby contender Wild On Ice euthanized following workout injury
OSHA reports it is investigating after an employee died at a Lowe’s store.
Employee dies at Lowe’s after equipment falls on them: ‘We are devastated’
If you have ever bought a scratch-off ticket, you might have the same question as one of our...
Good Question: Does the Kentucky Lottery put out all of the big winning scratch-off tickets at once?

Latest News

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young arrives on the red carpet before the first round of the NFL...
Bryce Young taken at No. 1 in NFL draft by Panthers
Illinois-based Weinstein Wholesale Meats is recalling more than 2,000 pounds of raw ground beef...
More than 2,000 pounds of ground beef recalled over ‘rubber-like’ substance in patties
A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.
Therapy K9 befriends polar bear at Columbus Zoo
Ed Sheeran leaves federal court, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in New York. In a packed New York...
Ed Sheeran, on guitar, gets musical with a New York jury